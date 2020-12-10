News Release/ Rutland Barracks Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B404788
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/09/20 at approximately 0015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland Town, Vermont
ACCUSED: Aaron M. Gero
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/09/20 at approximately 0015 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the Holiday Inn located at 476 Holiday Drive, in the Town of Rutland , for a reported family fight. On scene investigation revealed Aaron Gero, age 31 of West Rutand, struck a family or household member in the face, causing injury and pain. He was subsequently taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing he was issued a citation to appear in court and released on conditions.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/20 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.