News Release/ Rutland Barracks Domestic Assault

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B404788

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider                            

STATION: Rutland                 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/09/20 at approximately 0015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland Town, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Aaron M. Gero                                                         

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 12/09/20 at approximately 0015 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the Holiday Inn located at 476 Holiday Drive, in the Town of Rutland , for a reported family fight. On scene investigation revealed Aaron Gero, age 31 of West Rutand, struck a family or household member in the face, causing injury and pain.  He was subsequently taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  After processing he was issued a citation to appear in court and released on conditions. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/20 at 1230 hours.             

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

