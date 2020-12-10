PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 11 (West King Street) Project near Shippensburg, Franklin County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the State Route 0011 (West King Street) bridge replacement project. This project is located over Norfolk Southern Railroad within Shippensburg Borough and Southampton Township. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge, improve traffic flow for the average daily traffic of 9,960 vehicles, provide additional pedestrian access, and accommodate the high volume of non-motorized vehicles through this area of Shippensburg Borough and Southampton Township, Franklin County.

The project consists of replacing the 85-year old concrete encased steel beam bridge. New approach pavement, guiderail, sidewalk, and drainage updates will be included in the project. The bridge width will be increased and will include two 12-foot lanes, a 12-foot turning lane, an 8-foot left shoulder, a 13-foot 3-inch right shoulder, and two 5-foot sidewalks.

The bridge will be constructed using half-width construction methodology and will maintain 2 lanes of traffic throughout the duration of the construction. Sidewalk pedestrian traffic will also be maintained throughout construction.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons. In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, a plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from November 16, 2020, to December 21, 2020.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Franklin County box then the tile marked West King Street Bridge. The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Heidi Mertz, PennDOT Project Manager, at hmertz@pa.gov or 717-787-3324 .

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018