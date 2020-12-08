Jury trials have again been put on hold in Sonoma County amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, spurring Presiding Judge Brad DeMeo to reinstitute due-process delays to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the courthouse.
Dec 8, 2020
You just read:
Sonoma County presiding judge halts jury trials due to COVID-19 concerns
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.