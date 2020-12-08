Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sonoma County presiding judge halts jury trials due to COVID-19 concerns

Jury trials have again been put on hold in Sonoma County amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, spurring Presiding Judge Brad DeMeo to reinstitute due-process delays to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the courthouse.

Dec 8, 2020

