Supreme Court blocks Warriors’ last shot at overturning arbitration award

The case concerns a contract governing the Warriors’ use of the Oakland arena that was the team’s home until the 2019-2020 season.  Under the arbitration award’s interpretation, the Warriors are obligated until 2027 to continue servicing the debt incurred to renovate the arena.

