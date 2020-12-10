With stay-home mandates piled on top of business shutdowns, the pandemic is driving the economy ever downward. One facet is especially troubling: A months-old limit on evictions is running out. The Legislature must renew it.
Dec 9, 2020
You just read:
Editorial: California Legislature needs to extend eviction reprieve for tenants
