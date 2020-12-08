First Asian American justice nominated to California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal

Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Judge Truc T. Do on Tuesday as the associate justice for California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal. If confirmed, Do will become the first Asian American to serve on the court, which covers six southern California counties.
