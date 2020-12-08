Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal Courts in California Reduce Operations During Second Shutdown

California’s federal courts have been forced to reduce in-person operations this week amid a new round of stay-at-home orders due to an explosion of Covid-19 cases which has strained hospital ICU capacity nearly statewide.

Dec 8, 2020

