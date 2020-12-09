Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Retired Superior Court Judge Receives CJP’s Severe Public Admonishment

The Commission on Judicial Performance yesterday issued a severe public admonishment to former Modoc Superior Court Judge David A. Mason, who was publicly admonished on Dec. 3, 2019, for failing to disclose to parties his close relationship with a lawyer who appeared before him and, even after that scolding, continued to neglect to make a disclosure in some cases.

