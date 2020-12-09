Workforce Development Announcing Sector Partnership Grants Now Available

The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) is pleased to announce the availability of Sector Partnership Grants to support businesses and industry partners in creating effective and sustainable sector partnerships. Grants up to $100,000 will be awarded to support businesses or intermediaries (e.g. Chamber, EDO, industry association) in the establishment or expansion of employer-led sector partnerships, including the local and regional coordination of sector partnerships and the identification and implementation of comprehensive industry strategies that address the workforce needs of multiple employers. Sector partnership applications in industries hardest hit by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be prioritized for funding, such as retail, hospitality, health care, and supply chain/distribution.

Additional information on applying for this grant can be found in the funding announcement. OOWD is accepting applications through January 22, 2021. For questions regarding this grant announcement, you may contact Brittane’ Grant at workforce@okcommerce.gov or (405) 213-4076.

Businesses, organizations and Workforce Boards interested in the program can start their application by downloading the Sector Partnership Grant Application.