Public invited to participate in ‘Elk River Hwy 10 Corridor Study’ open house (Dec. 8, 2020)

Hosted online by the City of Elk River ELK RIVER, Minn.--The public is invited to visit the ‘Elk River Highway 10 Corridor Study’ online open house to learn more about the Corridor Study between from Highway 169/101 and Alpine Drive, compete a survey and share your experiences traveling the corridor using an interactive map.

The open house will be available online for review and public input from Dec. 8 to Jan. 19, at www.highway10corridorstudy.com.

The City of Elk River along with its partners from MnDOT, Sherburne and Anoka Counties and the City of Ramsey are facilitating the Highway 10 Corridor Study. The primary goal of the study is to create a future vision for the corridor that improves safety, manages access, improves freight movement, manages congestion into the future, and aligns with the City’s development goals. A key focus in accomplishing this goal statement is determining access management options for key intersections along the corridor. An in-person open house was originally planned to introduce the Corridor Study and engage with the public. However, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, public agencies have indefinitely postponed all in-person public meetings and events. Public engagement on transportation and construction projects remain a priority and we appreciate you visiting the online open house to learn more and ask questions about this study. We encourage the public to sign up for email updates to stay informed about the study, and comments can also be submitted online through the Highway 10 Corridor Study website or via the comment form located on the study website, which can be printed, filled out, and mailed to: SRF Consulting, 3701 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416-3791 by Jan. 19, 2021.

If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, email your request at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720. For additional information, visit the Highway 10 study website at www.highway10corridorstudy.com or contact City of Elk River Chief Engineer Justin Femrite, by email at jfemrite@elkrivermn.gov or call 763-635-1051.

