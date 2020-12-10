MANKATO, Minn. – Highway 22 south of Mankato will open to traffic on Thursday, December 10 after being closed since November 2 for slope repair in two locations that were damaged during the rains on July 25.
One slope failure included installing a new culvert is located near Maple Hill Road and the other slope failure required stabilization approximately ¼ mile south on the east side of Highway 22.
###
You just read:
Hwy 22 south of Mankato opens Thursday – December 10 (Dec. 8, 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.