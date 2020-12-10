New pedestrian crosswalk signal activated on Hwy 169 in Vineland (Dec. 9, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – Those who travel on the four-lane segment of Highway 169 in Vineland will come upon a newly operational pedestrian crosswalk signal near Grand Casino Mille Lacs, north of Ataage Drive.

The signal system is called the ‘HAWK’ and stands for ‘High intensity Activated cross WalK’.

The HAWK signal is visually unique with its double red dot above a single yellow dot display which will get the motorists attention by the unusual shape of the display cluster. The HAWK design has proven to be safer and more effective than conventional crosswalk designs. Motorists should be alert for the new signal system activated Dec. 8 on Highway 169. Watch for flashing lights, be prepared to slow down and stop for pedestrians within the crosswalk.

For more information on how the HAWK system works, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/hottopics/hawk.html.

Anderson Brothers was the contractor for the $361,988 project led by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The project will add motorist and pedestrian safety to this highly traveled recreational area.

# # #