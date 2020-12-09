Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Slatery Joins Amicus Brief Supporting Texas Election Lawsuit

Wednesday, December 09, 2020 | 02:12pm

Nashville-Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today released the following statement after joining Missouri’s amicus brief in support of Texas’s action in the Supreme Court.

“The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has consistently taken the position that only a State’s legislature has the authority to make and change election laws. This Office pressed that argument in cases defending Tennessee’s election laws against pandemic-related challenges and in amicus briefs in cases involving similar challenges in other courts. This is not something new. Texas’s action in the Supreme Court seeks to vindicate the same important separation-of-powers principles, and that is why we joined Missouri’s amicus brief in support of that action.”

###

