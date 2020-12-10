Workforce Recovery Grants Awarded to 20 Montana Businesses
MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that 20 Montana businesses have been awarded Workforce Recovery grants to rehire employees laid off due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The businesses will share $895,000 to support rehiring 152 full-time employees.
“Commerce launched the temporary Workforce Recovery program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support businesses that are ready to rehire workers,” said Wayne Johnston, Business Assistance Bureau Chief at Commerce. “This program is reimbursing businesses across Montana for rebuilding their workforce and bringing jobs back.”
The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Workforce Recovery program will reimburse a business for the wages of full-time, permanent jobs that are created and retained for at least six months, up to a maximum of 25 jobs per business. A reimbursement of up to $7,500 per job is available to businesses in high-poverty counties. The business must match $3,750 per job. A reimbursement of up to $5,000 per job, with a $5,000 match, is available for businesses in all other counties.
The following 20 businesses will receive funding from the temporary program to rehire 152 workers:
|
Business
|
Location
|
Award
|
Big Sky Resorts, LLC
|
Big Sky
|
$125,000
|
Blair Wins Construction LLC
|
Big Sky
|
$10,000
|
The Brandt Group Ltd
|
Bozeman
|
$5,000
|
Ingraham Environmental Inc.
|
Butte
|
$15,000
|
Custer Battlefield Trading Company
|
Crow Agency
|
$7,500
|
Deny the Fly Maintenance, Inc.
|
Forsyth
|
$30,000
|
Heritage Inn Inc.
|
Great Falls
|
$112,500
|
Nelson Architects, LLC
|
Great Falls
|
$7,500
|
No Sweat Cafe, Inc.
|
Helena
|
$10,000
|
Bob The Electrician LLC
|
Helena
|
$25,000
|
SkyHi Kennel LLC
|
Helena
|
$20,000
|
Valley Linen, Inc.
|
Kalispell
|
$15,000
|
KYO LLOC dba Caboose Motel
|
Libby
|
$22,500
|
Competitive Timing, LLC
|
Missoula
|
$15,000
|
Sublime Public Relations
|
Missoula
|
$5,000
|
Western States Infectious Diseases
|
Missoula
|
$10,000
|
ClassPass Inc.
|
Missoula
|
$125,000
|
Polson Theatre, Inc.
|
Polson
|
$90,000
|
North Shore Girls, LLC
|
Pray
|
$125,000
|
Rocky Mountain Twist Corporation
|
Ronan
|
$120,000
The Workforce Recovery program was created to support businesses impacted by the pandemic. The ability to establish the temporary program was made possible by a governor’s directive that provides flexibility in the existing Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund program at Commerce. Funding for the temporary program comes from reverted BSTF Job Creation awards – it does not replace or pause the well-established business development program.
Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until December 31, 2020. Apply directly to the program at MARKETMT.COM/BSTF/WorkforceRecovery.