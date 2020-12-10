Workforce Recovery Grants Awarded to 20 Montana Businesses

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that 20 Montana businesses have been awarded Workforce Recovery grants to rehire employees laid off due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The businesses will share $895,000 to support rehiring 152 full-time employees.

“Commerce launched the temporary Workforce Recovery program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support businesses that are ready to rehire workers,” said Wayne Johnston, Business Assistance Bureau Chief at Commerce. “This program is reimbursing businesses across Montana for rebuilding their workforce and bringing jobs back.”

The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Workforce Recovery program will reimburse a business for the wages of full-time, permanent jobs that are created and retained for at least six months, up to a maximum of 25 jobs per business. A reimbursement of up to $7,500 per job is available to businesses in high-poverty counties. The business must match $3,750 per job. A reimbursement of up to $5,000 per job, with a $5,000 match, is available for businesses in all other counties.

The following 20 businesses will receive funding from the temporary program to rehire 152 workers:

Business Location Award Big Sky Resorts, LLC Big Sky $125,000 Blair Wins Construction LLC Big Sky $10,000 The Brandt Group Ltd Bozeman $5,000 Ingraham Environmental Inc. Butte $15,000 Custer Battlefield Trading Company Crow Agency $7,500 Deny the Fly Maintenance, Inc. Forsyth $30,000 Heritage Inn Inc. Great Falls $112,500 Nelson Architects, LLC Great Falls $7,500 No Sweat Cafe, Inc. Helena $10,000 Bob The Electrician LLC Helena $25,000 SkyHi Kennel LLC Helena $20,000 Valley Linen, Inc. Kalispell $15,000 KYO LLOC dba Caboose Motel Libby $22,500 Competitive Timing, LLC Missoula $15,000 Sublime Public Relations Missoula $5,000 Western States Infectious Diseases Missoula $10,000 ClassPass Inc. Missoula $125,000 Polson Theatre, Inc. Polson $90,000 North Shore Girls, LLC Pray $125,000 Rocky Mountain Twist Corporation Ronan $120,000

The Workforce Recovery program was created to support businesses impacted by the pandemic. The ability to establish the temporary program was made possible by a governor’s directive that provides flexibility in the existing Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund program at Commerce. Funding for the temporary program comes from reverted BSTF Job Creation awards – it does not replace or pause the well-established business development program.

Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until December 31, 2020. Apply directly to the program at MARKETMT.COM/BSTF/WorkforceRecovery.