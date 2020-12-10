Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Co-Founder Of The Gypsy Kings, Diego Baliardo Signs With Moondo Music LLC

DIEGO BALIARDO is a co-founder of the Grammy-winning band Gipsy Kings, the flamenco, pop-world music group that has sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moondo Music is proud to welcome DIEGO BALIARDO, a co-founder of the Grammy-winning band Gipsy Kings, the flamenco, pop-world music group that has sold over 20 million albums worldwide in their 35-year career. Most recently, Balairdo has been touring the world with a spinoff group, which comprises former members of the Gipsy Kings and a new generation of the Baliardo and Reyes family.

Moondo Music will present Balairdo’s new album, ESTE RITMO, for exclusive North American distribution and marketing. ESTE RITMO is scheduled for release on March 19, 2021. The project blends the Gypsy tradition with a fresh, contemporary sound. Moondo Music will be partnering with Andrew Robbins of House of Robbins Music Group LLC to spearhead licensing opportunities for this project.

Producer and recording artist JUAN CARLOS QUINTERO originally formed MOONDO RECORDS in 2000 as a distribution and licensing platform for top World Music & Jazz artists, including Son De Madera, Sambaguru, Huayucaltia, Kleber Jorge, Sahnas, Marcos Ariel, Otmaro Ruiz, and Luis Villegas. With its roster of A-list artists, attractive packaging, and savvy marketing, the label was supported by major retailers across the country.

In 2019, Quintero formed a distribution partnership with Al Evers and A-Train Entertainment and rebranded his label MOONDO MUSIC LLC to reflect new digital distribution models, which includes Production (Custom Music, Prod. Music), Licensing, Publishing Admin, and Distribution (Digital, Physical).

From 2010-2018, Quintero worked in TV production as Music Supervisor and Executive in Charge of Music for Saban Brands LLC, producing music and championing music rights for all of Saban’s show properties licensed to Netflix, Nickelodeon and CW Network properties. The unique role culminated in opportunities to produce feature performances by acclaimed recording artists.

It has always been Quintero’s vision to create a nurturing, supportive environment for artists, and over the years, he never lost his passion to record new music and collaborate with creative artists from all over the world. Moondo Music launched its release schedule in 2020, reissuing several out-of-print recordings by Juan Carlos Quintero as well as recordings by Brazilian pianist Marcos Ariel.

Going forward, Moondo Music will be reissuing more albums from Quintero’s catalog along with new albums from emerging and seasoned artists, including Grammy nominated Jazz guitarist from Brazil, Ricardo Silveira.

For more information:
moondomusic.com
mouthpiecemusic.com

Holly Cooper
Mouthpiece Music
+1 310-993-4017
holly@mouthpiecemusic.com

