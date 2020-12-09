Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,899 in the last 365 days.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Regular Dividend of $0.25 Per Share And Special Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 8, 2020 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share and a special dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2020 and will be paid on December 31, 2020.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in 5 locations in the Dallas, Texas area. The current dividends are based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. For further information about North Dallas Bank & Trust Co., contact Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer.

Assets $1.4 Billion


Contact:
Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO
972.716.7100


Primary Logo

You just read:

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Regular Dividend of $0.25 Per Share And Special Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.