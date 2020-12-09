Senator Santarsiero Announces Over $2.5 Million in Funding to Assist Crime Victims, Provide for Treatment, and Protect the Public

BUCKS COUNTY – December 9, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $2,532,739 in funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) that will help county organizations and localities serve victims of crimes, assist with treatment, and improve public safety.

“These state funds will meet critical needs in our community, helping our local organizations and entities continue to serve our vulnerable populations,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “We are fortunate that at the county-level there is a strong commitment to rehabilitation and victim’s services, which is amplified by the work of organizations such as NOVA and A Woman’s Place. Our community is safest when there are adequate resources for our justice system, law enforcement and community organizations.”

Bucks County will receive $125,533 in Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Relief funds. The county will also receive $920,347 through the County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC) to support the county’s work to improve adult probation services. The Bucks County Commissioners will also receive $387,520 in Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee (CACAC) funds to support a fourth year of its pilot program to prevent child sexual abuse.

Additional CAPPAC funds of $916,121 were awarded in Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds to the following organizations, to support project work:

Bucks County Commissioners: $545,570

Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA): $304,382

A Woman’s Place: $66,160

NOVA received an additional $125,000 in Victims Services Advisory Committee (VSAC), Federal STOP Violence Against Women Funds, as well as $47,000 from the CACAC for its work as a State Children’s Advocacy Center.

New Hope Borough will receive $11,218 in Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC) funds that will go toward body-worn cameras for law enforcement.

The Victims’ Services Advisory Committee (VSAC) serves in an advisory capacity to PCCD and to assure that the voices, needs, and perspectives of all crime victims and survivors will be considered in the development of services, services standards, policies, funding priorities, legislation, and outcomes. For more information on VSAC’s role within PCCD, visit the PCCD website .

The County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC) serves in an advisory capacity to PCCD to ensure reasonable and efficient administration on all matters pertaining to the Pennsylvania County Adult Probation and Parole System. For more information on the CAPPAC’s role within PCCD, visit the PCCD website .

The Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee (CACAC) seeks to promote prevention, treatment, and justice for victims of child sexual abuse and child abuse through children’s advocacy centers and multidisciplinary investigative teams throughout the Commonwealth. To learn more about the CACAC, visit the PCCD website .

The Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC) seeks to support a comprehensive strategy to reduce crime that prioritizes evidence-based policy and practice at every stage of the Commonwealth’s justice system. For more information on the CJAC, visit the PCCD website .

