MEDIA ADVISORY: Canada’s food workers’ Union to present Migrant Farm Workers report to Mexican Legislature

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MEXICO CITY, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s food workers’ union, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW Canada), will be holding a virtual press conference in Mexico City tomorrow at the state legislature.



The purpose of tomorrow’s press conference is to present Mexican officials, policy leaders, and members of the media with the union’s 2020 Status of Migrant Farm Workers in Canada report.

The 2020 report details the need for urgent reforms to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), and is based on the direct input of TFWs and the union’s 30 years of advocacy on behalf of migrant agricultural workers.

Every year, tens of thousands of migrant agricultural workers come to Canada from Mexico and other countries to grow, harvest, and process Canadian food products. Despite their tremendous contributions to Canada’s food sector, some migrant agricultural workers experience mistreatment by employers and endure other forms of abuse, including human trafficking.

UFCW Canada Press Conference at Mexico Legislature:

Date: December 10, 2020

Time: 10:30 am EDT

Location: Legislatura del Estado de México – https://www.facebook.com/legismex/

Notes for Media: https://www.facebook.com/legismex/ is a live feed from the legislature in Mexico. The broadcast will be simultaneously translated into English.

About UFCW Canada: UFCW Canada is the country’s leading private sector union, representing more than 250,000 union members across Canada working in food retail and processing, agriculture, transportation, health care, logistics, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and the security and professional sectors. UFCW is the country's most innovative organization dedicated to building fairness in workplaces and communities. UFCW Canada members are your neighbours who work at your local grocery stores, hotels, car rental agencies, nursing homes, restaurants, food processing plants, and thousands of other locations across the country. To learn more about UFCW and its ground-breaking work, visit www.ufcw.ca.

Contact Information:

Pablo Godoy

UFCW Canada

403-542-2366

pablo.godoy@ufcw.ca

www.ufcw.ca/awa