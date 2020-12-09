SocialBox.Biz Takes Stand Against Digital Exclusion with Digital inclusion Manifesto

Community interest company SocialBox.Biz has released its Digital Inclusion Manifesto which outlines a series of steps to end digital poverty in the UK by 2030.

The three main goals of their mission include: eradicating digital poverty in the UK by the year 2030; reducing the amount of 'unneeded' yet usable technology being scrapped by organisations; and revising procurement policies in the UK relating to old technology.SocialBox.Biz believes vulnerable groups such as the elderly, homeless, and refugees should have ready access to technology to speak to loved ones, order food and medication online, and continue their education – especially in the context of the current pandemic.The group is calling on various groups and organisations to aid them in putting an end to wasteful and unsustainable practices and introduce new legislation to improve access to technology for all people.

About SocialBox.BizSocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.SocialBox.Biz launched in 2014 to take unused and outdated yet still useful laptops from businesses, organisations, and other agencies and wipe them clean before donating them to those in need with open-source software. Today, the company is working towards larger donation milestones. In order to ensure all reused laptops are used to their fullest, SocialBox.Biz works with accommodation services and charities that monitor usage of the electronic.