Victims of Lawyer Theft Awarded $103,589

Twelve Ohio victims of lawyer theft will split $103,589 following a ruling by the Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection.

Seven former or suspended Ohio attorneys were found by the board to have misappropriated client funds.

The fund is supported by registration fees paid by each of the state’s 45,000 attorneys engaged in active practice. Less than 1% are involved in claims reimbursed by the fund. No taxpayer funds are used to support the Lawyers Fund for Client Protection.

Law clients who believe they have sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement or misappropriation can contact the fund at 614.387.9390, toll free at 800-231-1680, or through the website: http://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/boards/clientprotection

Here are the cases the fund board managed at its December meeting, which was held virtually:

Cuyahoga County A former client of suspended attorney Michael J. Cheselka, Jr. was reimbursed $7,000 as a result of Cheselka’s failure to provide the services requested. Cheselka was suspended from the practice of law in December 2019.

Delaware County A client of former attorney Brian W. Harter was reimbursed $3,500 for Harter’s failure to provide the services requested. Harter was permanently disbarred from the practice of law in September 2018.

Franklin County Three clients of former attorney John D. Moore Jr. were reimbursed $4,124 for Moore’s failure to provide the services requested. Moore resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in October 2020.

Hamilton County A former client of attorney Mary J. Brewster Hugan was reimbursed $4,990 as a result of her failure to complete the services requested. Brewster Hugan died in November 2019.

Lucas County Three clients of former attorney Mark D. Berling were reimbursed a total of $13,000 for Berling’s failure to provide the services requested. Berling resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in October 2020.

Mahoning County A client of former attorney Donald P. Leone was reimbursed $60,000 for Leone’s failure to distribute proceeds received on behalf of his client. Leone resigned from the practice of law, with disciplinary action pending, in May 2020.

Montgomery County A client of former attorney Derrick A. Strahorn was reimbursed $1,100 as a result of Strahorn’s failure to provide the services requested. Strahorn was suspended indefinitely from the practice of law in September 2020.

Summit County A client of suspended attorney Beth A. Judge was reimbursed $9,875 for Judge’s failure to provide the services requested. Judge was suspended indefinitely from the practice of law in September 2020.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Ohio Supreme Court to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement or misappropriation.