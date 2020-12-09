Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,889 in the last 365 days.

PHILADELPHIA AREA STUDENTS COMPETE FOR $2,500 IN EMPIRECOVERS HOLIDAY CONTEST

'Sweet Ride'

'Krampus'

'Another Day in the Mail Room'

Christmas trees and gingerbread houses aren’t the only thing being decorated this holiday season.

JENKINTOWN, PA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know that 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but especially for teachers and students. So, as an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer and excitement, EmpireCovers has decided to host a unique art contest for schools in the local Philadelphia area. The EmpireCovers Holiday Car Cover Contest challenges schools to compete against each other in one of the winter seasons oldest traditions - decorating Christmas trees car covers!

Participating students were encouraged to use their wildest imagination to paint and decorate their own festive wonderlands onto individual car covers. Schools participating in the contest include Wissahickon Middle School, Stephen Decatur School, and Orchard Valley Middle School. Each school has submitted photos of their merry masterpieces for the public to vote on. Voting begins December 7th and ends December 17th. A grand prize of $2,500 will be awarded to the car cover creation earning the most votes. The covers with the second and third most votes will earn $500 and $250 respectively. Winners will build their professional portfolio as the covers will be featured on the EmpireCovers website and social media. For more information about the contest and to cast your vote, visit: https://www.empirecovers.com/holiday-contest


About EmpireCovers: Since 2004, EmpireCovers has specialized in manufacturing and selling high quality covers for cars, trucks, boats and other vehicles. Currently, EmpireCovers sells over 600 state-of-the-art protective covers. EmpireCovers is able to cover 99% of all vehicles on the road thanks to their semi-custom fit. For online shopping, resources or to learn more, visit https://www.EmpireCovers.com.

Patrick Alicki
EmpireCovers
patrick@empirecovers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

PHILADELPHIA AREA STUDENTS COMPETE FOR $2,500 IN EMPIRECOVERS HOLIDAY CONTEST

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.