PHILADELPHIA AREA STUDENTS COMPETE FOR $2,500 IN EMPIRECOVERS HOLIDAY CONTEST
Christmas trees and gingerbread houses aren’t the only thing being decorated this holiday season.JENKINTOWN, PA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know that 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but especially for teachers and students. So, as an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer and excitement, EmpireCovers has decided to host a unique art contest for schools in the local Philadelphia area. The EmpireCovers Holiday Car Cover Contest challenges schools to compete against each other in one of the winter seasons oldest traditions - decorating Christmas trees car covers!
Participating students were encouraged to use their wildest imagination to paint and decorate their own festive wonderlands onto individual car covers. Schools participating in the contest include Wissahickon Middle School, Stephen Decatur School, and Orchard Valley Middle School. Each school has submitted photos of their merry masterpieces for the public to vote on. Voting begins December 7th and ends December 17th. A grand prize of $2,500 will be awarded to the car cover creation earning the most votes. The covers with the second and third most votes will earn $500 and $250 respectively. Winners will build their professional portfolio as the covers will be featured on the EmpireCovers website and social media. For more information about the contest and to cast your vote, visit: https://www.empirecovers.com/holiday-contest
About EmpireCovers: Since 2004, EmpireCovers has specialized in manufacturing and selling high quality covers for cars, trucks, boats and other vehicles. Currently, EmpireCovers sells over 600 state-of-the-art protective covers. EmpireCovers is able to cover 99% of all vehicles on the road thanks to their semi-custom fit. For online shopping, resources or to learn more, visit https://www.EmpireCovers.com.
