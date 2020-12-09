D&H VAR Growth Reaches Double Digits in First Half Of Fiscal Year 2021

/EIN News/ -- — A Growing Focus on a New Professional Services Division, XaaS & DaaS,

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, announces it has achieved VAR growth of close to 25% in the first half of its Fiscal Year 2021, which began May 1 of 2020. As technology needs skyrocketed during the early months of the pandemic, D&H focused on fulfilling a long list of demands to accommodate the current shift to work-from-home environments. This included thousands of laptops, webcams, displays, remote infrastructures and collaboration solutions, all leading to increased sales in key areas. As employees in the marketplace realized that remote work would be extended for multiple quarters, D&H saw significantly increased demand of more than 50% year-over-year for more traditional technologies such as home office and small business print and imaging solutions.

D&H’s growth has once again outpaced the general distribution industry, experiencing 14% increases in sales in the first six months of its fiscal year. Key categories like cloud solutions (87% increase), XaaS and DaaS (74%), and ProAV (55%) saw notable spikes, and growth is expected to continue in hot categories such as business continuity and remote work. Figures are year-over-year, fiscal year-to-date.

Introducing D&H Professional Services

D&H also recently added Tiffany Ward as Director of Professional Services, who is leading a new team of D&H Solutions Experts in building out a robust portfolio of high-value services. This initiative began in late 2020 with new enhancements and investments in D&H’s White Glove and Integration offering, and will be augmented in phases through the first half of calendar year 2021 to include expanding the company’s Project Services capability, and launching a portfolio of Managed Services solutions. Ward has more than a decade of experience developing managed services strategies for the channel, including with a major distribution partner. This effort falls under D&H’s Cloud and Services Business Unit, headed by Jason Bystrak.

D&H’s Professional Services offering will include:

White Glove and Integration Services: D&H is scaling-up to provide additional device enrollment, asset tagging, laser etching of hardware, and on-site assessments, especially for verticals such as education, fulfilling opportunities for Chromebook and device management deployments in the classroom. D&H will offer comprehensive help desk services, plus a combination of hardware from top-tier manufacturers such as Lenovo and HP bundled with vital software and security services. The objective is to create turn-key solutions that add value for the end-user, which can be paid via a monthly license.

Many existing integrators are already using D&H’s White Glove and Integration offerings to augment their capabilities and scale their own businesses. MSP partners can resell these services on a white-label basis, strengthening their own offering. The distributor has already seen a significant increase over last year’s revenue for integration services alone and has surpassed its monthly sales goals through the fall.

Managed Services: The distributor is building a formal managed services offering, making it easy for VAR and MSP partners to attach targeted services to devices and infrastructure. Services will include device management, device security, infrastructure management, infrastructure security, and help desk services. Partners can customize these services for delivery with their own branded offering, creating new recurring revenue streams with no additional investment in technical staff and resources, leveraging a team of D&H professional services experts for assistance. The managed services program is expected to launch in spring 2021.

Project Services: D&H will be expanding its project services capabilities as a supplement to the company’s strategic initiatives in areas such as ProAV, Esports, cloud, data center and network infrastructure, and security. While the company currently has a robust project services offering, new offerings will be added with services such as assessments, migrations, and on-site installation services. As with all D&H professional services, VAR and MSP partners can leverage D&H to augment their technical skills, geographic reach and scale by branding these project services as their own.

“D&H realized that its partners could achieve terrific margins if they could bundle services with every hardware sale, not only increasing revenues for those partners, but enhancing their ability to win business by bringing a total solution to the table,” said Ward, director of D&H’s professional services practice. “We’re working to create a more robust, high-value services portfolio for channel partners, making D&H a single-source destination to fulfill the business needs of their end-customers.”

These offerings dovetail with D&H’s existing programs, such as the XaaS and DaaS offerings, where partners can offer a bundled mix of hardware, solutions, and services tailored to lucrative vertical markets, and which can be consumed via a monthly payment structure.

Exceeding Milestones, Supporting Partners

“As is typical with D&H, we didn’t take the course of many competitors during the pandemic,” began Dan Schwab, D&H’s co-president. “When others cut costs and reduced channel investments, D&H extended credit and established new focus areas specific to the evolving needs of the market, providing training and resources in areas like distance learning, remote networks, cyber security, and cloud services. The result of these efforts was increased engagement and loyalty among our partners. As we add new areas such as Professional Services and the market recovers more fully, we look forward to supporting continued channel success and growth.”

“Our Fiscal Year performance has exceeded our expectations so far, setting records for D&H month after month as we met the explosive demand for technology in 2020. We’re proud to have empowered so many channel partners, helping them keep their business customers viable through the disruptions of COVID-19,” said Michael Schwab, D&H’s co-president. “The SMB sector is demonstrating how resilient it can be. Through the programs and opportunities we created for our partners in this time of need, we helped teach them not only to endure through the crisis, but to find ways to thrive and grow through 2021, while delivering exceptional value to their clientele.”

D&H partners can visit www.dandh.com for more information

