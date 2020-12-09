DEQ, EPA and Multistate Trust to Hold Public Meeting about Kerr-McGee Site in Navassa

RALEIGH – State and federal officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will hold two online public meetings regarding the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site on Tuesday, December 15. Topics will include remediation progress and plans at each of the site’s operable units (OUs) as well as information on the amended Proposed Plan for OU1.

What: Online public meeting for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site

When: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from either 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Conference call or online options for each session. 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. - PHONE: Call 1-339-666-3080 and enter meeting ID# 144 169 03#, or - ONLINE: Click to join the meeting or type this link into a browser window: https://tinyurl.com/navassa12

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - PHONE: Call 1-339-666-3080 and enter meeting ID# 729 697 221#, or - ONLINE: Click to join the meeting or type this link into a browser window: https://tinyurl.com/navassa630

Who: N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 4 Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust)

Site Background: From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used the 245-acre site for creosote-based wood treating. The site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area and a light industrial area. The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the site as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—DEQ and EPA—on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.

Please see the flyer for more information about the community update meeting sessions and for directions on how to join a session by phone, computer, or other device.

For more information, visit the EPA website at: www.epa.gov/superfund/kerr-mcgee-chemical-corp or the Multistate Trust website at: http://multi-trust.org/navassa-north-carolina.

