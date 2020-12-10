Lori Hamilton’s animation “Potato Family” was chosen as a finalist in multiple film festivals around the world
The perfect short film about perseverance under challenging circumstances
Lori Hamilton is nuts! Her work is hilarious and surprising and wonderfully human in its zaniness.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comedic animation created and produced by observational comedian Lori Hamilton was accepted into the short film selection of the Dublin International Film Festival in October of 2020. The film was also chosen as a finalist in both the monthly New York International Film Awards competition and the 2020 Big Apple Film Festival and illustrated by Montana Hall. The video is the introduction to her interactive “Project Spudway” which features a young potato who dreams of being a designer. His unusual artistic tastes cause his family some concern. As they attempt to discourage his self-expression, he only becomes more determined, eventually choosing to pursue a successful career in fashion.
The project gives viewers a chance to explore the lessons in the video. The themes are in line with Lori’s traditional messages of acceptance, perseverance, and learning how to channel negative emotions into positive experiences. Viewers can interact with the characters by creating their own clothing designs or dressing paper dolls of Spudway models.
Lori Hamilton’s projects feature acts of kindness and community. They encourage viewers to give back to the people around them and “Potato Family” is no exception. In the project, there is also an option for individuals to nominate someone from their community who has always wanted to get into fashion and design but has never had the opportunity to do so. The person selected will have the chance to have their designs featured in the coming season.
The Chicago Reader, Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Seattle Weekly and Go-Go Denver have all hailed Lori Hamilton as a “brilliant up-and-coming comedian with artistic vision.” Chris Coleman, Artistic Director, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, said, “Lori Hamilton is nuts! Her work is hilarious and surprising and wonderfully human in its zaniness.” Sean Daniels, Artistic Director, Arizona Theater Company says, “you might be able to spell comedy without Lori Hamilton, but you really shouldn’t.”
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films and created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 39 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see
more of her work visit TheLoriHamilton.com.
As the biggest independent film festival in Ireland, the Dublin Film Festival seeks to bring a diverse group of creators together to celebrate their art. The festival is designed to be a place for creators from all over the world to gather, network with one another, and build “cultural bridges.” The festival is held in the beginning of October and 2021 will mark their 10-year anniversary.
