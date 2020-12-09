C.K. McWhorter Pledges $50Million to Assist American Schools on Behalf of the McWhorter Foundation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.K. McWhorter has pledged $50 million to an array of educational programs across the country over the next five years. While McWhorter made the announcement earlier this year of a $25 million pledge, an additional pledge of $50 million has been announced today, including precisely how the grants would be dedicated to helping American students expand after school activities deemed out of social status for some, such as equestrian, golf, swim teams, etc.



The McWhorter Foundation made headlines recently when it announced that it would be providing $25 million in funding to groups and schools that work directly with students who live in some of the most impoverished parts of America. Nearly $50 million will go to 19 different programs that help middle and high school students in more impoverished communities in 13 states. The money has been pledged directly to school districts, charter school organizations, and third-party organizations that help students. Overall, McWhorter has committed $75 million in five years to help low-income and minority students become prepared for college and etc. thus far.

The new targeted approach will give local education experts the money they need for programs that they know work. “There is no one-size-fits all solution to school improvement. School leaders, including principals and teachers, working together are in the best position to determine how to best support their students,” Mcwhorter states. “I believe it doesn’t matter where you are from, how much money you have, or what color your skin is—every student should have the same opportunity to succeed.”

