MEDIA ADVISORY: Fisheries division seeks input on 2021 oyster cultch planting season

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is requesting input on locations for 2021 oyster cultch planting. 

Cultch planting involves strategically placing shells and rock to enhance shellfish habitat in potentially productive shellfish areas. Oysters, clams, and other aquatic life are attracted to the cultch and begin to immediately colonize on the material.

The division’s Shellfish Rehabilitation program will hold two online meetings to share information on proposed planting locations for 2021 and to allow the public to ask questions and share their ideas.

The meetings dates, times, and login information follow:

To request specific information about 2021 cultch planting plans, for more about the online meetings, or to submit written or verbal comment, contact Jason Peters, Reef Enhancement Program Supervisor, at 252-808-8058 or jason.peters@ncdenr.gov

To learn more about cultch planting and shellfish rehabilitation in North Carolina, please visit the cultch planting webpage and the interactive map of all cultch planting sites.

