State Labor Department Hosts U.S Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Annual "Drive-By and Drop-Off" Event

On Dec. 15, from noon to 3 p.m., the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program will collect toys at 4 W Edenton St., in front of the Labor Building. This is the 22nd year that the N.C. Department of Labor and its Toys for Tots partners have co-hosted this annual toy drive. Because of the health concerns, this year’s drive will be a “drive-by and drop-off” event.

“We cannot let the COVID-19 Grinch steal Christmas from the many families in North Carolina who will need extra help this year,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Those in the private sector and we state employees who have been so fortunate not to suffer the interruption in our paychecks that has financially devasted so many families in North Carolina have this great opportunity to help. Our state employee partners in the agencies throughout downtown Raleigh have been generous in the past and we should be ready to step up and share our good fortune with those less fortunate. Last year, the Labor Department and its partners collected over 1,200 individual toys and bicycles and more that $3,000 in monetary donations. Our goal this year is to double that amount and we can do it with everyone’s help.”

The Department of Labor’s mobile training unit, Labor One, will be parked in front of the Labor Building to store all the toys collected. Anyone driving by or walking by to drop off toys or monetary donations will receive an individually wrapped goodie bag from Commissioner Berry as a “thank you” for donating. You will not even have to get out of your car as Toys for Tots elves will receive donations and share bags of goodies in exchange.

Any new unwrapped toy, including bicycles and tricycles, will be accepted as well as monetary donations made payable to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

So, on Dec. 15, from noon to 3 p.m., in front of the Labor Building, located at 4 W Edenton St., drive by or walk by and drop off a new toy.