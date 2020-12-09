Associa Branches Host Fitness Challenge and Virtual Vendor Fair to Support Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), Legum & Norman (L&N), and Select Community Services (SCS) recently hosted a fitness challenge and a virtual edition of their annual vendor fair to raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The Associa branches invited employees, business partners, and other participants who wanted to get fit for a good cause to compete in the virtual fitness challenge. The fitness challenge was hosted through Charity Footprints, a mission-driven organization that combines fitness and charitable giving. Participants completed the physical activity of their choice wherever and however they preferred, using their personal activity device to track their miles. Teams competed in the following areas:

Together, employees completed 4,824 miles and raised $10,800. Valued Associa vendors also participated by sponsoring the event. Vendor sponsors participated in the branches’ annual vendor fair, which was held virtually this year. This year’s vendor fair was the 13th year in a row that CMC has hosted the event, having donated over $2.9 million to date. Vendors were given custom curated appointments throughout the day with managers from CMC, L&N, and SCS. Together, the generous donations of Associa team members and vendors through both events raised over $126,000 to support the charitable work of Associa Cares.

“Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, our branches were proud to find a creative way to safely adjust our annual vendor fair to continue to connect industry leaders and sponsors to discuss their business plans, and raise critical funds needed to support the important work of Associa Cares,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC and SCS president. “We are grateful to the event sponsors and the generosity of our team members and vendors that helped us continue the tradition of helping those in need. The assistance Associa Cares has given to Associa communities, both client and non-client, have made a huge impact this year. We are proud to play a small role in continuing to help those affected by disasters.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to nearly 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

