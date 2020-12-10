NITI Aayog, Methanol Institute Renew Collaborative Agreement on Driving Indian Methanol Economy
NITI Aayog and MI have renewed their Statement of Intent (SoI) with an increased focus on consumer awareness and building local technical capacities
NITI Aayog and MI are uniquely positioned to work across diverse sectors where methanol applications can be utilized, and the signing of this SoI marks the consolidation of a true partnership.”DELHI, INDIA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITI Aayog and Methanol Institute on 3rd of December, 2020 announced the renewal of their strategic partnership which will continue for the next two years until 2022. The renewed agreement seeks to strengthen the commitment of both organizations to develop India’s methanol economy through robust policy dialogue, with the goal of bolstering India’s energy security with an efficacious methanol energy market.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO
Due to its efficient combustion properties, ease of distribution, and carbon reduction benefits, use of methanol as a fuel can help mitigate poor air quality and support climate change initiatives. Further to that, methanol can be strategic to India’s efforts to be more self-sustaining as methanol can be produced with indigenous resources allowing the country to reduce its reliance on imported energy products while growing a new domestic industry that will create more opportunities within the country.
The SoI reflects the shared vision to transform India as a methanol fuel centre of excellence and aims to support partnerships with external stakeholders for research, development, and demonstration projects. It is aligned with the Government’s vision to bolster energy security and self-reliance. The alliance is the renewal of a fruitful cooperation between the organizations which was launched in September of 2016 during their joint international seminar on “India’s Leap into the Methanol Economy”.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gregory Dolan, CEO, MI said, “NITI Aayog and the Methanol Institute are uniquely positioned to work across diverse sectors where methanol applications can be utilized, and the signing of this Statement of Intent marks the consolidation of a true partnership.”
In his opening remarks, Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member (S&T), NITI Aayog mentioned that Methanol can serve as the best alternative fuel for India. "It is a highly efficient fuel, emits lesser NOx, Particulate Matters and SOx. It can be blended with gasoline and also converted to Dimethyl ether (DME), a clean diesel alternative which can be blended with LPG as well."
"It is in the best interest of India to move towards a methanol economy. Unlike now, where India produces methanol from imported natural gas, India is going to set up a domestic coal to methanol production pilot plant which would be followed by commercial plants. A target of 15% blending by methanol/DME in gasoline/diesel is on the anvil and it is likely to save multibillion $ on crude imports in the coming years."
He further mentioned that renewal of the Statement of Intent will benefit the NITI Aayog in fostering scientific partnership through the exchange of scientific engineering and data on all the aspects of Methanol Economy. Methanol Institute has been sharing the publication, research paper and data with NITI Aayog on Methanol and DME production, utilization and research and development and will continue to share the information and data. This will help in rolling out Methanol Economy in India.
The partnership aims to create greater awareness about methanol as a fuel across the automotive, maritime, power, and cookstove markets through targeted consumer awareness and promotional campaigns. User buy-in will be a key enabler in the development of an efficient methanol energy market. The collaboration will identify and develop key regions in India that can serve as test-beds for all methanol-related technologies, where development work can be conducted before the technologies are exported nationwide. Under this alliance, the organizations intend to develop and strengthen the infrastructure and processes needed for the last-mile delivery of methanol as a fuel for off-grid power generation and cook-stoves. The Statement of Agreement between NITI Aayog and MI is available for download HERE.
About NITI Aayog
The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), Government of the Republic of India is a policy-making think tank. NITI Aayog’s objective is to provide advice and encourage partnerships between the key stakeholders and national and international like-minded think tanks, as well as educational and policy research institutions. It also strives to create a knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurial support system through a collaborative community of national and international experts, practitioners and other partners.
About Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) is the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from 5 offices around world in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore. MI serves its members as the voice of the methanol industry, representing companies within the membership to governments and businesses around the world to promote the sustainable growth of the industry. MI focuses on advancing the utilization of methanol as a clean fuel in energy-related applications such as land & marine transport, power generation, fuel cells, industrial boilers, and cook stoves. MI also supports sustainable and renewable process to produce methanol as a carbon-neutral chemical and fuel.
