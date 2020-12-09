New to North America: A Sticky Seed that Boosts Immunity and Detox

Mimosa Pudica Seed Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Founders Explain How the Indian-based Mimosa Pudica Seed Cleanses the Gut

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The topic of strengthening the immune system is at the forefront of 2020. The usual remedies are hydrating, increasing vitamin C and zinc intake, managing stress, and prioritizing rest. But there’s a less discussed, crucial practice for reinforcing immunity: cleansing your gut.

According to Microbe Formulas founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, parasites, pathogens, and toxins linger in the gut and create inflammation wherever they are present. They take over your gut microbiome, rob you of nutrients, and weaken your immune system. To obtain strong immunity, removing unwanted substances should be a top priority.

So where do you begin to effectively remove pathogens from your gut? Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts recommend taking a plant ingredient called Mimosa pudica seed. The Mimosa pudica plant has been used traditionally in India for hundreds of years. But its seed was only recently discovered. The article An Intro to Mimosa Pudica (And Its Sticky Seeds) calls this seed a powerful “gut scrubber.” It can gently remove the harmful, unwanted elements that linger in the digestive tract and suppress immunity.

Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts explain, “If you’ve ever used a sticky insect or rodent trap, you’ll easily understand how Mimosa pudica seed helps bind toxins and pathogens. When ground into a powder and exposed to liquid, the seed quickly forms a sticky gel.”

When taken orally in a capsule, this gel pulls out debris, parasites, and even biofilm. Think of biofilm as a blanket that hides harmful microbes. The doctors add that when you take Mimosa pudica seed, the “bad guys” are eliminated through your stools. This then promotes gut health and reduces the burden on your immune system.

For optimal detox and immune support, Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts recommend taking Mimosa pudica seed capsules on an empty stomach regularly. The doctors caution anyone who takes a Mimosa pudica seed supplement to read the ingredient label and make sure it contains the seed. That’s where you can find the strongest gut and immune benefits. Some Mimosa pudica supplements sold only contain parts of the plant, which won’t offer you the same “gut-scrubbing” action.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a health company that emphasizes a healthy gut microbiome and detoxification. Microbe Formulas believes clear drainage pathways prepare the body for effective detox without unnecessary health risks. The company’s core values are embodied in its company mission statement: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Director of PublicRelations for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.