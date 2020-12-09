Sen. Hughes announces $10.6 million in PCCD grants in Philadelphia, Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA – December 9, 2020 – State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) had awarded $10,617,825 to organizations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

The grants were administered by PCCD through various programs including coronavirus relief, violence prevention initiatives and other federal programs. PCCD awards grants throughout the year to public safety and justice programs across the commonwealth, which help ensure our communities remain safe and secure.

“I am always grateful for these types of grants going into Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, as well as across Pennsylvania,” Sen. Hughes said. “This round especially is focused on undoing the damage of trauma and it’s lingering effects, which we must continue to address at a state level. Helping women who have been victims of domestic violence and rehabilitating juvenile and adult offenders are areas that received a great deal of funding in the region. I am hopeful we can continue to build on these efforts and create a better Pennsylvania.”

Organizations awarded grants include:

Philadelphia was awarded $285,449 for general coronavirus emergency supplemental relief

Montgomery County was awarded $158,375 for general coronavirus emergency supplemental relief

Philadelphia was awarded $4,018,618 for improvement of adult probation services

Montgomery County was awarded $705,061 for improvement of adult probation services

Philadelphia City Treasure was awarded $163,850 for opioid related prevention efforts

Women Against abuse was awarded $125,000 for response efforts for immigrant victims

Victim Services Center of Montgomery County was awarded $343,686 for violence against women prevention efforts

Montgomery County Commissioners were awarded $801,934 for violence against women prevention trainings and efforts

Women’s Center of Montgomery County was awarded $91,650 for domestic violence legal advocacy efforts

Montgomery County Commissioners were awarded $262,957 for juvenile justice efforts

Philadelphia City Treasurer was awarded $2,697,396 for violence against women prevention trainings and efforts

Philadelphia City Treasurer was awarded $432,155 for juvenile probation victim services

Philadelphia City Treasurer was awarded $287,694 for adult probation programs

Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership was awarded $150,000 for its afterschool arts diversion program

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County was awarded $47,000 for services to help child abuse victims

Philadelphia Children’s Alliance was awarded $47,000 for expansion, improvement and continuation of existing programs

