Punta Cana Named a Top-Searched Destination for 2021 Travel

/EIN News/ -- Dominican Republic, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report ranks Punta Cana among the most-searched vacation destinations for 2021, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The ranking was compiled using data from Expedia's 2021 Travel Trends report and places Punta Cana in the number five spot. Expedia's findings indicate that three of the biggest priorities for travelers in 2021 are "seclusion, sun, and sand," so it's no surprise that Dominican Republic's resort capital landed a spot on the list.

"Dominican Republic continues to take some of the most stringent safety precautions in the Caribbean during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. "Travelers looking for a safe getaway will find it on the shores of Punta Cana and throughout the rest of the country."

Whether your vacation search brings you to Punta Cana's turquoise beaches and coral reefs or to other beautiful and remote corners of the country, Dominican Republic promises seclusion, sun, and sand in spades for all types of travelers.

Pristine Punta Cana beaches and resorts

Punta Cana boasts 30 miles of white-sand coastline, offering plenty of space to spread out and bask in the scenery and the sunshine. This waterfront paradise is also easily accessible via several nonstop flights from the U.S.

Find your home base in Punta Cana at an all-inclusive resort that caters to families or stay in a chic boutique hotel or private villa; many accommodations also come with premium beachfront access. Outside of the resort, be sure to book a tee time to golf one of the area's ten courses or book a beachside treatment at one of Punta Cana's world-class spas.

Beyond the main strip at Playa Bávaro, beach enthusiasts can visit Playa Blanca for diving and snorkeling excursions, Playa Juanillo for excellent kiteboarding, and Playa Macao – a wide strip of sand dotted by palm trees – for authentic seafood on one of the most beautiful beaches in the country.

Secluded retreats in the northeast and southwest

While Punta Cana puts sunshine and relaxation right at your fingertips, other parts of the country – including the Samaná peninsula, which was recently touted by Travel + Leisure as an over-the-top tropical splendor, or Barahona to the southwest – are worth traveling off the beaten path. Both coastal destinations offer opportunities to carve out your private piece of paradise.

Visit Samaná between January and March to witness the stunning spectacle of 3,000 to 5,000 humpback whales migrating to the bay to mate and nurse their calves. For an adventure to remember, explore the lush and wild nature at Los Haitises National Park, where you can conquer the mangroves by boat for an up-close look at the park's flora and fauna. Equally as enchanting as the excursions of Samaná are the accommodations. Here you can stay in a luxe boutique hotel or immerse yourself at one of the region's innovative eco-lodges.

In the southwest, Barahona is an unspoiled region rich in stunning nature. This burgeoning, ecotourism hot spot is also known as the "Pearl of the South." It's famous for its biodiverse reserves and parks, untouched beaches, and some of the country's finest coffee. Visit Lago Enriquillo, the largest lake in the Caribbean, for unparalleled wildlife watching – keep an eye out for crocodiles and pink flamingos. Bring your surfboard and catch a wave at one of the numerous white-sand beaches in the area, or plan a day exploring by mountain bike.

For more information about planning your 2021 getaway to Dominican Republic, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

