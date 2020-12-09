Game Changing Soccer Performance Tracking Wearable for Cleats, UNO by Playermaker, Now Available in the US to Individual Players

Connected Footwear Technology Previously Only Available to Elite Players Will Now Revolutionize How Youth Soccer Players Train and Advance Their Skillsets

LONDON and CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playermaker, a leading sports technology company, today announced that its flagship soccer wearable and motion tracking connected footwear technology, is now available to individual players across the United States through the launch of the UNO. Until now, this technology has only been available through a club or University program in the United States.



The UNO’s proprietary performance tracking technology, which attaches directly to a player’s cleat, uses motion sensors and a machine learning algorithm to track and analyze a player’s technical and physical key performance indicators. The UNO connects to the partner iOS app, allowing users to access insights into 15 unique KPIs including number of ball touches, release actions, kick velocity, and leg balance, in addition to physical data. The UNO makes it easy for players to share their technical and physical data with coaches, scouts, parents, and teammates, regardless of training in off-season or remotely due to COVID-19 related shutdowns and social distancing restrictions.

Apart from game improvement and individual development, the company holds the largest database of youth soccer players. The collected data will identify players in their development phase that can be used for clubs and college scouts.

“I’m excited to see the technology that was originally designed for elite soccer players, and professional coaching staff, now available to any youth player in the US looking to push themselves beyond the norm for their age group and skillset,” said Guy Aharon, CEO and Co-Founder of Playermaker. “The race to develop talent among US soccer players is on, and with the use of the UNO, youth players can work on improving their game and share training progress with coaches and scouts remotely, given that many teams have been forced to cancel practices, and academies are closed as a result of COVID-19 related shutdowns. Now more than ever, the UNO gives players an opportunity to reach unparalleled heights in their game and abilities, allowing them to achieve their dreams and potential. We are proud to support the improvement of male and female soccer players and the ongoing great work of the youth academies, even remotely, at all levels, all over the world.”

Since first making this technology available in the United States at the college and professional levels, Playermaker has seen tremendous growth, with thousands of players among colleges, youth academies and elite soccer clubs. D1 schools and clubs currently using the Playermaker technology include DC United, Atlanta United, University of Virginia, Georgetown University, University of North Carolina, University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, and University of Florida, among others.



A notable investor of Playermaker is Arsene Wenger, former manager of Arsenal FC, who stated that, “without doubt, Playermaker is the future of performance measurement.”

Playermaker was awarded the Best Sports Equipment or Wearable Technology at the 2020 Sports Technology Awards.

The UNO is currently available for purchase at www.playermakeruno.com .

About UNO by Playermaker

World’s smartest motion sensors technology for soccer, created to help players improve their game

The only smart motion sensor technology that attaches directly to your cleat, allowing you to monitor soccer-specific performance metrics including technical, and physical data

Features a 6-axis motion smart sensor built with a gyroscope and accelerometer that samples movement events at 1000 times/sec

Using the paired iOS app, parents, coaches and players can monitor trends in performance and set benchmarks at the club, age group, team and position levels

Easily share training and performance metrics with parents, teammates, coaches, and scouts using the paired iOS app

Trusted by top soccer leagues and prestigious college programs across the U.S., Playermaker was awarded the Best Sports Equipment or Wearable Technology prize at the Sports Technology Awards 2020



About Playermaker (www.playermaker.com)

Playermaker is a global leading sports technology firm and the maker of an innovative, soccer-specific performance tracking platform, for players at every level with offices in Florida, London and Tel Aviv. To date, the firm has raised more than $20 million in funding and has more than tens of thousands of users across the globe. Playermaker’s proprietary performance tracking technology, which attaches directly to a player’s cleat, uses motion sensors, and a machine learning algorithm to track and analyze a player’s key performance indicators. From youth soccer players to elite athletes at the professional level, Playermaker provides an easy-to-use platform guaranteed to help improve performance overtime.

