Acoustic Insulation Market Size To Be Worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Growing demand for acoustic insulation in automotive is a significant factor influencing the Acoustic Insulation market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acoustic Insulation Market is projected to be worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The acoustic insulation market is observing high growth attributed to the growing demand for acoustic insulation in the automotive sector. Vehicles generate a substantial amount of various kinds of noises that makes driving very loud and unpleasant.

The noise may cause conversation disruption or create a distraction from the road ahead while driving, which, in turn, may lead to undesired incidents. Moreover, driving in an environment of loud noise can make passengers feel exhausted and fatigued, improving the driving experience. The growth of the automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is significantly contributing to the acoustic insulation market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2020, ROCKWOOL announced the acquisition of the acoustic ceiling business of Paroc Group.

There is a rising development of absorptive glass-based materials with improved characteristics to absorb and not reflect acoustic waves. These materials are produced from Plexiglas and find extensive application in sound studios.

Acoustic Batt insulation is gaining considerable popularity in the market and is categorized as non-combustible Euroclass A1 Reaction to Fire classification. It is a semi-rigid slab having 600mm width to cater to standard stud centers, facilitating easy installation of Acoustic Batt.

Liquid-applied sound damping (LASD) technology accelerates the innovation and faster launch of new automotive models in the market, persuading OEMs to shift from conventional acoustic insulation technology, like bitumen pads.

North America held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to its developed aerospace sector and rising construction activities, as well as the high disposable income of people.

Key participants include Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, 3M, BASF SE, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Owens Corning, Armacell International, Fletcher Insulation, and Johns Manville, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Acoustic Insulation Market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Wool Rock Wool Foamed Plastics Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building & Construction Transportation Manufacturing Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



