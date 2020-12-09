Spaghetti Bowl Ramp Closures Begin Dec. 9 for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Extended spaghetti bowl ramp closures will begin the evening of Dec. 9 in Reno as a bridge is prepped for widening as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project.

Spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close, with detours available to access Interstate 580 and U.S. 395. Outer shoulders of the I-80 eastbound to northbound U.S. 395 bridge will be reconstructed for future bridge widening, and concrete barrier rails and supports placed to secure the bridge for reopening to traffic.

Westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-580 closed 9p.m.-6 a.m. nightly from 9p.m. Dec. 9 to 6a.m. on Dec. 21 (excluding the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12) for barrier rail placement. Detour northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Blvd. to southbound U.S. 395/I-580

Detour northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Blvd. to southbound U.S. 395/I-580 NDOT will also announce additional spaghetti bowl overnight ramp closures over coming weeks.

over coming weeks. Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures/shifts and ramp closures on southbound I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive/Plumb Lane through 2021

Local Street Lane Closures

Northbound Market Street periodic single lane closures between Vassar and Louise streets 7a.m.-4p.m. weekdays through February for neighborhood wall construction. Southbound Market Street will remain open and businesses will be accessible. Northbound Market Street detours available via Vassar Street to Harvard Way or Vassar Street to Terminal Way and Mill Street. Intermittent parking restrictions on both sides of Market Street.

Vassar Street periodic single lane closures between Market Street and Matley Lane 7a.m.-4p.m. weekdays through March for utility and bridge work

Mill Street periodic daytime and nighttime single lane closures between Kietzke Lane and Terminal Way/Greg Street through April for utility work and median island removal

Second Street periodic daytime and nighttime single lane closures between Kietzke Lane and Galletti Way through April for utility work and median island removal

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.