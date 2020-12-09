Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

The growing need for partnerships and collaborations among market players and the increasing need for cost-effective solutions will drive the Intelligent Drug Discovery market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market is forecast to be worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing increased demand due to the rise in the integration of AI in drug discovery, increasing collaboration, and partnerships among market vendors. It also helps to streamline the research and development activities for complex drug discovery and personalized medicines.

The technology is useful in finding new molecules from the molecule library, identify drug targets, and develop personalized medicines in the industry. AI makes the whole process quick and cost-effective. Several factors are aiding in the growth of the market, such as an increase in the number of people suffering and the flourishing healthcare industry, along with manufacturers' approach towards reducing the overall cost associated with drug development.

A surge in the number of Biopharma companies and a rise in partnerships undertaken by public & private enterprises for research and development activities will boost the demand for the market. Higher investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure by the government, growing awareness regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence in solving complex situations will support the market's demand. Moreover, the strategic approach to lower the cost of drug discovery will also augment the market revenue.

In November 2020, Indivumed launched a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform to leverage multi-omics data for discoveries in oncology. The company built cutting-edge technology to automate and integrate analytics across oncology bioinformatics to unlock its cast potential.

The intelligent drug discovery services segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR. Artificial intelligence is a complex method that requires the implementation of complex, sophisticated algorithms for wide application in precision medicine, drug discovery, and diagnosis.

The application of deep learning in the pharmaceutical industry has emerged successfully, and its application has gone beyond the prediction of bioactivity and is used in various diverse problems of drug discovery.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world. Intelligent drug discovery helps in driving unprecedented productivity enhancements and better outcomes across the value chain from drug discovery to delivery.

North America held a significant market share due to the increasing demand for AI from the U.S. and the presence of a large number of players in the region. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country and growing investment in R&D will also propel the market demand.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market based on offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Machine Learning Supervised Learning Deep Learning Reinforcement Learning Unsupervised Learning Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurodegenerative Diseases Metabolic Diseases Immuno-Oncology Cardiovascular Disease Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



