Baby Monitor Market in Europe to Grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2016-2022 | AMR

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Baby Monitor Market is expected to garner CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. A baby monitor is a device used to remotely listen to sounds made by a baby as well as track the movements.
It consists of a transmitter and a microphone to transmit both audio as well as video signals. The microphone unit is placed near the child to capture babys sounds and send it to the attendant by means of a transmitter. Furthermore, advanced baby monitors with built-in features, such as preinstalled lullabies, temperature sensor and movement trackers, are available to cater to the requirements of parents.
Demand for baby monitors with smarter features such as heart rate, temperature and humidity monitoring, would witness promising growth in coming years. Adoption would also increase in Eastern Europe, due to rising awareness towards baby care and increasing number of working women in the region.
Increase in the number of employed parents in the European countries is one of the major factors driving the baby monitor market. Over the past few years, there has been a shift in trend from audio baby monitors to video baby monitors. These baby monitors enable employed parents to monitor their baby or track baby movements, even from their workplace. Some models are also equipped with advanced features such as movement and breathing sensors and are also capable of sending warning signal in case of any adverse situation.
Key Findings of Europe Baby Monitor Market:
•France is the largest European market of baby monitor in terms of value as well as volume.
•Rest-of-Europe accounted for around 21% of the market in terms of volume, in 2015.
•In terms of value, video baby monitor segment occupied a market share of 88% in 2015.
•Wireless baby monitor segment would account for around 96% of the market revenue by 2022.
The prominent companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC., Angelcare Monitors Inc., Tomy Company Ltd., Vtech Holdings Ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Company Ltd., Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Luvion Premium Babyproducts, and Withings Inc.
