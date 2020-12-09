William Randlett Joins Aptys Solutions as Vice President of Mobile Development

Aptys Solutions adds software development expert to enhance its leadership to accelerate strategic development of its faster payments initiatives

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of correspondent electronic payment processing software for community financial institutions, announced the addition of William Randlett as its vice president of mobile development.

Previously, Randlett served as software development leader for Alogent, working with large multi-national banks while overseeing some of the industry’s most sophisticated and successful, payment automation implementations. William provided top level software development and delivery management for major initiatives in digital check exchange among banks in the UK and delivered strategic and tactical guidance for product design initiatives.

“As a consultant for Aptys Solutions for the past two years, William has been instrumental in developing Aptys’ person-to-person mobile payments application, PayMōli. PayMōli is key to Aptys’ faster payments strategy and it needed someone with William’s experience and skill set to be dedicated full-time to ongoing development," said Keith Reeves, executive vice president of Operations at Aptys Solutions. “William joins us with over 30 years of software development experience and has an extensive track record of software engineering and mobile application development using agile practices and principles and understands where we are headed as a company. “

“Aptys’ innovative mobile P2P solution is essential in helping our clients tackle the complex technology challenges in payments today. William is an accomplished and seasoned software developer who will ensure Aptys’ mobile payments platform is strong and secure, meets the needs of the financial services market and, most importantly, enables us to deliver top notch solutions to our clients,” said Brian Geisel president and CEO of Aptys Solutions. “William is a big part of the future of Aptys and we are pleased to bring him on full-time as a leader on our development team.”

“Having the opportunity to help shape the future of Aptys and participate in this expansion into the faster payments era is an inspiring challenge,” said Randlett. “Excitement is an understatement when it comes to how I feel about the new role and the potential to enhance our service offering and overall impact in the financial services market.”

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of correspondent electronic payment processing software for community financial institutions. Partnering with correspondent service providers, Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,000 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions increase efficiencies, reduce expenses, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.