Celebrity Chef Robyn Almodovar Joins Future Foods Enterprises, LLC to Lead New Plant-Based Culinary Expansion.
Future Foods Enterprises, LLC has named Chef Robyn Almodovar as the new Corporate Chef for their complete line of PAOW! Plant-Based Proteins.
After winning 'Chopped', I got a lot of fan feedback that I am an inspiration to young people. I'm proud to be a role model for female chefs, and I'm also proud to represent the LGBT community.”ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAOW! + Chef Robyn = Plant-Based Food with Attitude!
— Chef Robyn Almodovar
Known as "the attitude" on several Food Network competition shows due to her outspoken nature, Chef Robyn Almodovar is bringing her unique style and energy to the plant-based foodie scene in Florida and beyond.
The face, attitude, and SPARK behind the PAOW! Taste Revolution:
Chef Robyn's 15 + years of experience will be essential in creating mouthwatering dishes and exciting new recipes featuring PAOW! plant-based proteins. As a culinary influencer, she will cultivate industry relationships and work closely with the sales and marketing team to grow the Future Foods brand across all platforms.
Flavor Uncensored:
A Le Cordon Bleu graduate, Almodovar is well versed in the culinary arts and creative in her development and execution of new menus. She served as the Corporate Chef for The Stanley Hotel and The Palm Hotel & Resort before hitting the South Florida Streets with her award-winning 24-foot food truck "Palate Party."
"I describe my cooking style as a party in your mouth. It's comfort food with finesse."
Prior to joining the Future Foods team, she showcased her talent and experience in some of the most popular culinary reality shows and events:
• Cutthroat Kitchen 2015 Winner- "Food Network- Food truck"
• CHOPPED 2015 Winner- "Food Network: Tendon Intentions"
• FOX Hell's Kitchen Season 10 "Top Finalist"
• FOX Hell's Kitchen Season 17 All-Stars "Top Finalist"
• Food Network Judge- "Food Truck Face Off"
• Gold Coast Magazine - 2013 Top 40 Under 40
• Chef for celebrities such as Timbaland, John Corbett, and Travie McCoy
Attitude meets Gratitude:
Chef Robyn is grateful for her accomplishments in a male-dominated industry.
"After winning 'Chopped', I got a lot of fan feedback that I am an inspiration to young people. I'm proud to be a role model for female chefs, and I'm also proud to represent the LGBT community."
Early Inspiration:
Robyn's mom made a two-hour commute each way from Eltingville to her job in Manhattan. That exhausting daily journey inspired the young teen to pull dinner together. This humble start set Almodovar's path into the food world, which has so far taken her through kitchens around the world, her own food truck, various Food Network challenges, and, as the author of her first cookbook, released in January 2020.
Her cookbook, "Low and Slow Cooking" features family recipes and dishes from her acclaimed food truck, Palate Party, the first female-owned, non-dessert food truck in South Florida.
