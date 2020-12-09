Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends, Business Overview, Opportunities 2027 | Revenue of $26,979.50 Million
Cancer biomarkers market was valued at $10,944.08 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $26,979.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8%
High prevalence of breast cancer has dominated the market, and is estimated to garner $2,648.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.7%.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cancer biomarkers market was valued at $10,944.08 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $26,979.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8%. North America and Europe are the most lucrative markets due to increase in prevalence of various cancer cases, growth in awareness toward cancer, higher cancer biomarker testing, well-established reimbursement policies, and high disposable income.
Prevalence of various types of cancers such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer, development of biological & targeted drug therapies, and reliability of cancer biomarkers fuel the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market.
COVID-19 scenario-
Prevention of cancer by analyzing various cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic methods is an effective approach to obtain quick results for the treatment .So, although a number of industries have been badly affected by the pandemic, the medical diagnostics industry has, quite naturally, not confronted the impacts on a severe note.
However, the global lockdown has led to postponement of the procedures and accordingly, there's been a short-term decline in the revenue rate in cancer biomarkers market. But, it's expected that the market would experience massive gains through the end of the pandemic.
The genetic biomarkers segment to dominate during the estimated period-
Based on biomolecule, the genetic biomarkers segment contributed to nearly half of the global cancer biomarkers market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027. This is due to its accuracy and precision while detecting cancer and monitoring the effectiveness of the treatment. Simultaneously, the glycol-biomarkers segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.5% by 2027. Increase in awareness about the roles of glycosylation and other post translational modifications in cancer biology fuels the segment growth.
On the basis of cancer type, the market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, stomach cancer, and others. Amongst these, lung cancer is the major cancer type where biomarkers are used for detection. Owing to high tobacco consumption and smoking, lung cancer has increased at an alarming rate. Thus, is the fastest growing segment and is estimated to garner $2,714.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.7%. However, high prevalence of breast cancer has dominated the market, and is estimated to garner $2,648.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.7%.
By profiling technologies, the market is bifurcated into omic technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassays, and cytogenetics-based tests. Amongst these, omic technologies and imaging technologies segments collectively accounted for 79.5% of the total cancer biomarker market share in 2019, with the former constituting 54%share. The omic technologies segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the future, owing to its efficiency in early diagnosis of cancer.However, immunoassay is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment and is estimated to garner $4,581.08 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.40%.
North America to dominate in terms of revenue-
Based on geography, North America held the major share, garnering more than one-third of the global cancer biomarkers market, owing to strong focus on innovation and technological advancements in healthcare & diagnostics in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in prevalence of cancer, rise in patient awareness, and increase in disposable incomes in the province.
Frontrunners in the industry-
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Exact Sciences Corporation
F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories
Qiagen N.V.
Merck KGaA
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Siemens AG
