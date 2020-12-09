NEXT SUPER STOCKS On The Move: FansUnite, Peak Fintech, Logiq, and Skylight Health are Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in Fintech, Healthcare, Sports Betting and Online Gaming

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK and DISCOVERY DAY livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 85,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up.

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK 11/9/20 VIDEO: https://bit.ly/33WUPJ0

December 9 - FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream event. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

December 7 - FUNFF receives Malta Gaming Service License and Critical Gaming Supply, and will now be able to offer a full spectrum of online gambling services in Europe, covering Casino, Fixed Odds Betting, Pool Betting and Controlled Skilled Games. With MGA approval received, FansUnite will be joining other highly respected gambling companies such as PokerStars, Betfair and Unibet in operating their business within MGA regulations.

Nov 5 - FUNFF’s wholly-owned UK Sportsbook McBookie achieves record 433% increase in revenue and 713% increase in gross margin in October 2020 compared to October 2019. Much of the growth was attributed to the unveiling of McBookie's live casino games and increased activity in sports betting which resulted in $7.3M in total betting volume being placed during the month

December 9 - FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream event. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

Skylight Health Group (CSE: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) CEO, Prad Sekar: “Now At Inflection Point - Positioned for 10X Upside Revenue Growth Potential”

Skylight Health Group (CSE: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference. CEO Prad Sekar, outlined his vision for building Skylight into a multi-billion dollar business focused on the highly fragmented US healthcare market. Skylight already operates 30 clinics, in 14 states, with virtual telehealth overlay, serving over 120,000 patients - and is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary health systems in the United States.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video: https://bit.ly/37x1evp

December 10 12:30EST - SHGFF will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream event. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

Skylight is now at an inflection point with a $20 million run rate, positive EBITDA reached in Q2 2020 - a profitable base of operations, no long-term debt and cash balance of $10 million. In his presentation, Skylight CEO Prad Sekar, explains how the company can increase revenues organically by about 10X, as it optimizes clinics for profitability by expansion of services to the existing patient base, with it’s proven business model. Significantly, Skylight has over $50 million of acquisitions in the pipeline - and growing.

December 8 - Skylight has entered into a Remote Care Services Clinical Agreement with GatherMed to provide Skylight patients with Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) tools and services for patients with hypertension. The agreement will provide access immediately to the Company’s national network of patients to utilize this product to manage their ongoing care. Utilization and deployment of RPM devices has seen an exponential growth in the last few years and especially after the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. As more patients seek to remain safe and at home, managing care and communicating with their health care provider has never been more crucial. RPM devices are getting broader support from regulatory agencies as tools that complement the patient journey, allowing physicians and care teams to remotely monitor, track and support their patients needs.

December 3 - Skylight (OTC: CBIIF) announces it has entered into a Letter of Intent to purchase the assets of Healthcare Resources Management LLC which operates Perimeter Pain and Primary Clinic in Cookeville, Tennessee. In 2019, the clinic generated C$2.2 million in revenues and C$400,000 in net income.The planned acquisition of HRM expands Skylight’s bricks and mortar and telemedicine services to 15 States and will add 12,000 new patients to its current roster of 120,000.

Watch Skylight (OTC: CBIIF) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video: https://bit.ly/37x1evp

December 10 12:30EST - SHGFF will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream event. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph: “Pure-Play on China E-Commerce/Streaming Boom”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph, recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audience about PKKFF fast growing China fintech business which connects small-medium business with commercial lending solutions. PKKFF latest growth initiative is providing fintech solutions to China’s social media influencers who are using streaming platforms for e-commerce. It is estimated that over $100 billion in annual e-commerce revenues is now generated through live streaming shows by China’s social media influencers.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, PKKFF CEO Johnson Joseph also shares how Peak Fintech is accelerating significant traction, generating over CD$15.1 million revenue in Q3 (over +300% YOY growth) 2020, and is now ready to start scaling revenues as it enters new markets in coming months. PKKFF’s recently announced partnerships open opportunities to reach thousands more new fintech customers.

Watch Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK (December 3) livestream video: https://bit.ly/3g7qz35

December 10, 1:00PM EST - PKKFF will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream event. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “Southeast Asia Fintech/Ecomm with 10X Upside Potential”

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), a regular presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events, is rapidly growing it’s mobile e-commerce, and fintech business in Southeast Asia, with revenues accelerating to a $40 million run-rate.

In a recent livestream event, LGIQ President Brent Suen discussed the company’s new partnership with Indonesia’s government agency which can potentially offer it’s fintech services to 48 million members. Brent also explained why LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, it’s peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, are often trading at 20-30X revenues.

Watch Logiq (OTC: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK 11/18 VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3lYLhnU

December 15, 1:00PM EST - LGIQ will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream event. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

November 18 - LGIQ has launched its previously announced mobile fintech platform in Indonesia, in an exclusive strategic alliance with Indonesia’s social security program provider, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya (KMSB). Using the new fintech platform, KMSB will provide micro-lending services to Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK), Indonesia’s social security agency that administers retirement and pension plans on behalf of Indonesian government entities and about 600,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with a combined total of 48 million individual members.

LGIQ and KMSB will jointly own and operate the new mobile fintech platform that will deliver mobile financial services. Logiq, through its Indonesian operations, will provide platform design and technology, management, ongoing hosting and technical support. KMSB will provide the financial institutional relationships for enabling the microlending program. The partners will then work together to launch a new marketing and advertising campaign that will encourage adoption and regular use of the mobile fintech offerings. The pilot program will provide mobile micro-lending and related services to 6,000 BPJSTK employees who will be able to borrow up to 20% of their annual salary.

“Through this exclusive strategic alliance with KMSB, we have a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of nearly 20% of the Indonesian population who normally do not have access to traditional financial services,” stated LGIQ president, Brent Suen. “The opportunities for new revenue streams from microlending, mobile payments, and our eCommerce solutions with this enormous user base are also phenomenal, potentially generating tens of millions of dollars of revenue annually..”

Watch (OTC: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK 11/18 VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3lYLhnU

December 15, 1:00PM EST - LGIQ will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream event. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7