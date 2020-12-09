Capital Numbers Receives the Clutch Top 1000 Global Leaders Award 2020
Capital Numbers earns a top spot on Clutch's top 1000 Global Leaders list for 2020KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch, a leading market research firm based in Washington, DC, ranked Capital Numbers among the top 1000 B2B companies globally. This honor, bestowed upon Capital Numbers, shows its efficiency in accelerating transformation and revenue growth for its clients.
Clutch Founder Mike Beares said, “Each year, our company takes the time to highlight the top tier industry leaders in the global B2B market. With an impressive background of projects, responsive customer service, and superior skill sets in their fields, these companies have proven time and again that they’re the best choice when selecting a B2B provider.”
Clutch exclusively picked only the top 1% of companies listed on the site and ranked them based on criteria like:
> Quality and recency of verified client reviews
> Portfolio of clients
> Services offered
> Brand reputation
> Market visibility
Capital Numbers is proud to have ticked all these boxes and been named a global market leader in the B2B space.
This acknowledgment is a testament to Capital Numbers’ potential to deliver next-level B2B solutions for its clients worldwide.
Founded in 2012, Capital Numbers is headquartered in Kolkata (India) and has offices in the USA, the UK, Sweden, and Australia. An ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified company, Capital Numbers has delivered 1500+ projects and won hundreds of clients' hearts.
Backed by over 500 software specialists, Capital Numbers is a leading web and mobile app development company that has delivered newer, technology-led services for the B2B segment. It has built robust digital solutions, web platforms, and mobile applications to help its clients stay future-proof. It has modernized legacy platforms, made cumbersome systems agile, and launched new digital-ready products to empower clients. The ability and honesty with which Capital Numbers has responded to changing business needs have played a significant role in helping the company earn its clients' trust. Today, Fortune 500 companies, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, digital agencies, and SMEs count on Capital Numbers for its effectiveness to deliver game-changing results.
By infusing advanced tech, the company has brought rapid innovations in areas like:
> Mobile and Web App Development
> Front-end and Back-end Development
> eCommerce
> DevOps
> CMS
> CRM
> Digital Marketing
> Graphic Designing
> Strategy Planning and Consulting
Capital Numbers’ greatest strength lies in its diverse workforce that brings varied ideas to innovate. The company invests in building teams that can create breakthrough software. Moreover, its selective hiring lets clients work with the top 1% of developers that deliver outcomes twice as good as its competitors at 50% less cost. It is the coming together of all these aspects that have helped Capital Numbers secure its position as a B2B Global Leader in the Clutch’s carefully curated list.
The team is proud to have received this honor and feels motivated to deliver new, high-quality software for tomorrow’s marketplace. It aims to consistently help its clients set strategies that catalyze business growth, even as the technology bar rises.
About Clutch
Clutch is the top ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development and digital marketing solutions for global customers. With 500+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered 1500 projects to hundreds of businesses worldwide. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including firms like Reuters, Grey Digital, University of Colorado, Highlight Media Group, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
