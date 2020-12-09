Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Size is Projected to Reach $803 Million by 2022 | CAGR 14.2%
The increasing customer needs has induced innovation in the postal industry in the form of automated parcel delivery terminals.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market was valued at $294 million in 2014 and is projected to reach $803 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2016 to 2022. The retail sector segment dominated the total end-user market in 2015.
The European region dominates the global automated parcel delivery terminals market pertaining to the well-established shipping & logistics industry in the region particularly in the countries including Germany, UK, and the Netherlands. Further, the growing prominence of e-retail businesses in Europe supplement the regions overall lead.
Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2136
Growth in cross-border deliveries, booming e-commerce business & internet penetration, and decline in operating costs are expected to drive the growth of the global automated parcel delivery terminals market. However, factors such as susceptibility to burglary, emergence of other competitive delivery technologies, and need for a large installation space for deployment are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Growth in emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the automated parcel delivery terminals market growth.
In 2015, indoor terminal segment accounted for the maximum revenue share among the deployment types of automated parcel delivery terminals market. This is due to the increasing burglary susceptibility in outdoor terminals and the convenience associated in the operability of indoor terminals. In addition, indoor terminals are also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.
The increasing customer needs has induced innovation in the postal industry in the form of automated parcel delivery terminals. These terminals are modern state-of-the-art delivery systems that enable convenient delivery and return options to the consumers.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2136
The retail sector dominated the global automated parcel delivery terminals market in 2015 owing to the massive growth in the e-retail sector. Furthermore, automated parcel delivery terminals enable the retailers to implement a cheaper, effective, and faster delivery model as compared to the conventional one.
The other sectors (large enterprises and educational institutions are projected to witness the highest growth rate among other end users of the automated parcel delivery terminals market. LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest rate due to flourishing e-commerce industry and increased infrastructural expenditure.
Access full summary at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-parcel-delivery-terminals-market
The key players profiled in the report include Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., Neopost group, Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., InPost S.A., TZ Ltd., ENGY Company, LL OPTIC (Loginpost), Cleveron Ltd., and Keba AG.
Similar Reports:
• Video Analytics Market Expected To Reach $20.80 Billion By 2027
• Simulation Software Market Expected to Reach $10,029 Million by 2025
• Client Virtualization Market Expected to Reach $10,113 Million by 2025
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research