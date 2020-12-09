Biomaterials Market Research Report By Drivers, Growth and Opportunities 2022 | Revenue $139 Billion
Global biomaterials market size is driven by factors including an increase in geriatric population who are susceptible to diseases, cardiovascular, dental.
Technological advancement in medical technology, such as development of smart biomaterials and improving healthcare infrastructure fuel the market growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
Global biomaterials market is expected to reach $139 billion by 2022, from $62 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022. The biomaterials market has piqued the interest of healthcare providers, owing to the wide array of biomaterials such as metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural types for treating a wide range of conditions and other biotechnological applications.
Metallic biomaterials segment contributed the highest revenue share to the global market, owing to highly used in orthopedic treatments for bone support and replacement, due to their strength and resistance to fatigue degradation. Polymeric biomaterials segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2022, due to increasing demand for biodegradable products, and their use in various applications due their unique features such as flexibility, lightweight, remarkable biocompatibility, and physical & mechanical properties.
Orthopedic disorder was the leading application segment in the market, followed by cardiovascular disorders and drug-delivery systems segments, cumulatively contributing about three-fourths shares of the global market. This was attributed to the high incidence of conditions characterized by degenerative symptoms and notable relief offered by the use of biomaterial-based products. Neurological disorder is an another key application area of the biomaterials market, and is expected to offer lucrative investment opportunities to market players in the near future. However, tissue engineering is projected to be the fastest growing segment due to the introduction of scaffolds, which is one of the biomaterials used in 3D printing.
Key Findings of the Biomaterials Market
In 2015, metallic biomaterials segment contributed significantly to the revenue of the global market, and is projected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.
Among biomaterials, polymeric biomaterial segment is projected to grow rapidly registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2022.
Tissue engineering is projected to be the fastest growing application segment of biomaterials market with CAGR of 35.6% during analysis period.
North America is the leading region in the global biomaterials market.
North America and Europe jointly contributed over three-fourths share of the overall revenue in 2015.
Asia-Pacific biomaterials market is expected to be the fastest growing region during study period.
Chinese biomaterials market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.5% from 2016 to 2022.
The key players in this market have adopted product development & launch as their key strategies to cater to the changing needs of the industry. Furthermore, companies have collaborated with other key players to develop cost-effective and technologically efficient technologies to strengthen their market positions. The development of novel products with innovative technologies and acquisition of companies possessing innovative technologies are the top strategies adopted by leading players in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Royal DSM, Wright Medical Group N.V., Corbion N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Bayer AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Victrex plc., and Collagen Matrix, Inc.
