DICE Dental: Affordable Dental Implants in Springfield are a Convenient Alternative to Dentures
Dental implants from DICE Dental provide stability, longevity, and reliability that some dentures do not.SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Springfield are available from DICE Dental. Dental implants are one of the most popular missing tooth replacements currently available. That is because dental implants provide more stability, longevity, and reliability.
“Dental implants have a success rate of more than 90%,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “Because they are fused to the jawbone, they don’t slip, slide, or grow loose over time.”
A porcelain crown placed over the titanium implant also adds a natural finish and feel. The durable crowns can last for years with proper care and can even be color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth.
At DICE Dental, dental implants in Springfield start at only $750. Supplemental procedures like bone grafts and sinus lifts are also available to help improve the success rate of the treatment.
“We have had patients of all ages, from their twenties into their nineties, choose dental implants,” adds Dr. Alger. “The results are life-changing.”
Dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield are also offered by DICE. To learn more, request an appointment with the Philadelphia area dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
About DICE Dental in Springfield, PA