Voices of Opposition to Federal Executions Grow Louder
Addresses from Sister Helen Prejean, Amanda Knox, as well as protests across the country are planned ahead of the execution on International Human Rights DayTERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a clear recommendation for clemency for Brandon Bernard from the U.S. Clemency Attorney, all eyes are on the White House. President Trump’s unprecedented lame duck federal execution spree may continue Thursday, when Brandon Bernard is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Death Penalty Action mobilized its members to call the White House to politely ask the President to show mercy to Brandon Bernard and the remaining federal prisoners with pending execution dates. The Twitter world is on fire about Brandon Bernard.
“Now it really is up to the President,” said Abraham Bonowitz, Director of Death Penalty Action. “His remaining handlers are loyalists who don't want him to have to deal with something he doesn't like. The clemency recommendation is creating a storm of people tweeting at him and calling on him to do the right thing. The world is watching.”
Meanwhile, protests are being planned for Thursday and Friday in Washington, D.C., Terre Haute, IN and across the country.
The Human Rights in Crisis: Federal Execution Spree Virtual Conference continues this week with “Wrongful Conviction Wednesday” with two internationally known human rights icons: Helen Prejean and Amanda Knox.
Sister Helen Prejean, CSJ will address the issue of the federal execution spree.
Amanda Knox will speak about her own experience with wrongful conviction, the community of exonerees she has become a part of, and the network of organizations working to free the innocent.
Kwame Ajamu, Chairman of Witness to Innocence, will speak today which happens to be the 6th anniversary of his full exoneration from the conviction that sent him, his brother and their friend to death row more than 40 years ago.
Speakers related to the cases of Julius Jones in Oklahoma, Rodney Reed in Texas, and Troy Davis (executed despite strong indications of innocence in 2011) will speak today as well.
PHOTO OP IN DC at NOON on 12/10: There will be a “visibility action” at noon (12/10/2020) at the Department of Justice in Washington D.C., (Pennsylvania Ave. NW & 9th St. NW), where protesters plan to symbolically and nonviolently cordon off the Department of Justice as a crime scene using yellow crime scene tape.
Later that evening, protesters will gather starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. and also across from the main entrance to the federal penitentiary at Terre Haute, Indiana. A “virtual vigil” will connect the two via the Human Rights in Crisis online programming.
Conference speakers can be made available for comment.
