One in Ten People Wouldn’t Feel Comfortable Discussing Their Funeral Wishes, Survey Reveals

WILMSLOW, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A people-focused funeral plan company which helps families at the most difficult time of their lives has found that one in ten people wouldn’t feel comfortable talking to a loved one about their funeral wishes.

Wilmslow-based Avalon Funeral Plans released the findings following concerns of the additional pressure families are experiencing in relation to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With funerals being subject to strict Covid-19 restrictions and limiting the number of people who can attend, Avalon wants to encourage people to start the conversations about funeral plans with their loved ones.

Susan Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer of Avalon Funeral Plans, said 2020 had been a challenging year for families: “For many reasons, 2020 has been a difficult time for families and not knowing what their loved ones wanted for their funerals has added additional heartache.

“With so many restrictions being applied to funerals, family members who have lost loved ones have wanted to create a perfect send off, even if they weren’t able to attend, but have struggled due to final wishes not being recorded.

“We want to encourage people to begin these conversations with their families now to ensure that if anything did happen unexpectedly, their loved ones can grieve without additional pressures of planning a funeral.”

In the survey carried out by Avalon, most respondents (70%) said they had only briefly mentioned what type of funeral they want and only 11.5% had written down their funeral wishes.

Just under a fifth had already spoken in detail to a loved one about what type of funeral they’d like, but still, 8% wouldn’t feel comfortable at all talking to anyone about their funeral wishes.

Susan added: “Having a funeral plan in place provides peace of mind to the individual and their families.

“At a time when funeral costs are increasing every year and are forecasted to double by 2035 to over £9,000*, plans can help people manage the costs and benefit from today’s fixed prices.”

Avalon is the most trusted provider of funeral plans rated excellent and with over 2,500 reviews on Trustpilot.

With over 26 years’ experience providing funeral plans to more than 85,000 customers across the UK and Europe, Avalon pride themselves on the comfort and empathetic experience customers receive.

Their dedication and compassion towards customers was recently recognised when they were named ‘Best Funeral Plan Provider’ at the 2020/21 Personal Finance Awards, for the second year running - an award voted for by thousands of consumers and a benchmark for excellent customer service.

Susan commented: “Our colleagues and funeral director partners have faced the unique challenge this year of maintaining exceptional care for our customers and their families amidst a global pandemic.

“We pride ourselves in going the extra mile in helping customers and their loved ones when they need it most. Our staff and partners have really shown that to be true this year.

“We have supported thousands of bereaved families throughout 2020 with the same level of care and compassion that has come to be expected of us.

“The fact that we’ve been recognised for our efforts - particularly by such a widely renowned awarding body as the Personal Finance Awards - really means the world to us.”