PSD Announces Public Involvement Plan and Request for Input Related to the Development of the 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan

The Department of Public Service (PSD) has announced the kickoff of the next update of the Vermont Comprehensive Energy Plan (CEP) and is seeking public input on issues to be considered in the CEP. Responses to the Request for Input are due by January 15, 2021.

Under 30 V.S.A § 202b, the PSD is directed to prepare a CEP covering at least a 20-year period; it also incorporates the Vermont Electric Energy Plan, which the PSD is also directed to prepare under 30 V.S.A § 202. The last CEP was adopted January 1, 2016, and updates are required every six years; every fourth year after readoption, the PSD “shall publish the manner in which the Department will engage the public in the process of readopting the Plan….”

In order to inform the development of the 2022 CEP, the PSD has developed a Public Involvement Plan outlining the expected stakeholder engagement process, as well as a Request for Input on specific questions that should be considered in the CEP to help meet Vermont’s energy and emissions goals and requirements. Comments on the Public Involvement Plan can be submitted at any point in the CEP development process.

For more information and to submit comments, please visit the Department’s 2022 CEP webpage and the Press Release regarding the Public Involvement Plan and Request for Input Related to the Development of the 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan.