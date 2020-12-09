Formal Declaration of WV Election Results to Take Place on Wednesday

Charleston, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner will host a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, to announce the official election results certified by the counties for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election.

The press conference will be held in the Governor's Cabinet & Conference Room located next to the WV Secretary of State's Office (Room 157-K). WVSOS Elections Division Director Brittany Westfall will attend the press conference with Secretary Warner.

Adherence to the Governor’s social distancing and face-covering requirements are required for all who attend.

The press conference will be aired live on Facebook at facebook.com/wvsos.