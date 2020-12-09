Equal Opportunity Schools Awarded $1.5M Grant From Chan Zuckerberg Initiative To Enhance Equity Infrastructure in HS

Equal Opportunity Schools

Equal Opportunity Schools Was One of Only Four Non-Profits Selected For The Grant

SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) today announced the organization has been awarded a $1.5 million grant by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) to launch and scale its Measures That Matter Initiative (MTMI), which will improve EOS’ Action For Equity Framework, the nonprofit’s flagship education equity program aimed at granting unidentified students access to the most academically intense high school programs.

EOS is one of four nonprofits to receive funds from CZI as part of a larger $6.3 million grant aimed at benefitting organizations working directly with K-12 educators, schools, and districts to design and replicate practices that promote and enable equity with a focus on improving student well-being and equipping educators with resources to assess student progress.

CZI is a new kind of philanthropy that’s leveraging technology to help solve some of the world’s toughest challenges — from eradicating disease, to improving education, to reforming the criminal justice system.

“This investment is transformative and will expand the impact of our reach and work on behalf of African American, Latino, and low-income students,” said EOS Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Sasha Rabkin. “As a largely revenue-based nonprofit organization, EOS seeks philanthropic investments to make our program model more impactful and attractive to schools and districts. We are humbled by CZI’s generosity and delighted to move forward in launching an initiative that will turn our data into insights that will enable us to rapidly respond, quickly improve, and significantly transform our program delivery to maximize impact and the development of the measures and tools necessary to sustain change. One of the goals of MTMI is to use our large data set to inform and strengthen our leadership in the education equity field.”

“Grant funds will be used to support data insights, analytics and the knowledge EOS has built over the last 10 years to reimagine the way we support schools and districts to amplify the voices, talent and genius of students,” said EOS Chief Executive Officer Byron V. Garrett. This project will be led by EOS’ newly formed Strategy Department and include a cross-functional team of internal and external expertise. Dr. Rabkin will head the project.

“A major benefit of MTMI will be our ability to utilize the 1.5 million student surveys in our database to drive new knowledge about equitable learning environments. EOS has made tremendous progress toward ensuring underrepresented students are included in advanced level classes in school districts of all sizes across the country, which, in turn, has a direct impact on their preparation for and success in college level courses. This partnership with CZI will allow us to have an even greater impact on students, thereby priming them for success in whatever field they choose and preparing them for tomorrow’s global workforce.” added Garrett.

About Equal Opportunity Schools (www.eoschools.org)

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national organization serving school districts of all sizes. We are here to help better serve students of color and low-income students and improve the accessibility of advanced learning classes. We provide tools such as a gaps chart analysis, equity pathways reports, beginning and end-of-year student/administrator surveys, best practices from more than 650 schools in 210+ districts across 33 states, and support to make equity and improved access to rigorous courses a district priority. For more information, please visit www.eoschools.org.

###

For More Information Contact:

TAG Media Group

Daniel Chartock | Daniel@TAGMediaGroup.com | 212.951.0501

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGMediaGroup.com | 917.209.9514